Pfizer Boost Adj. EPS FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while reaffirming revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share, up from the prior forecast of $2.80 to $3.00 per share. The company reaffirms its revenue guidance between $61.0 billion and $64.0 billion.

On average, 23 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share on revenues of $62.67 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The guidance is driven by strong year-to-date performance, continued confidence in its business, a favorable impact from foreign exchange, progress with ongoing cost improvement initiatives, and improvement in effective tax rate.

The guidance absorbs the impact of the currently imposed tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as potential price changes this year based on the letter received on July 31, 2025 from US President Donald Trump.

The company said it is on track to deliver approximately $7.2 billion in overall anticipated net cost savings from previously announced cost improvement initiatives by end of 2027, driving productivity gains and operating margin expansion.

