Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended In EU For Children Under 5 Yrs

(RTTNews) - The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended marketing authorization for a 3-microgram dose of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA), which is based on the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, as a three-dose series for children ages 6 months to less than 5 years, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said in a statement.

The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as a three 3-microgram dose series in this age group in June 2022. Submissions to other regulatory agencies around the world are ongoing.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also in discussions with health authorities regarding a regulatory pathway for potential authorization of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for use in children under 5 years of age.

The companies initiated a Phase 1/2/3 pediatric study in September 2022 to evaluate different dosing regimens and dose levels of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine across age groups.

