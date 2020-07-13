BNTX

Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccines get FDA's 'fast track' status

Manas Mishra Reuters
Two experimental coronavirus vaccines by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 'fast track' designation, the companies said on Monday.

The vaccines, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by the companies.

