Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccines get FDA's 'fast track' status

July 13 (Reuters) - Two experimental coronavirus vaccines by German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer PFE.N have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 'fast track' designation, the companies said on Monday.

The vaccines, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by the companies.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.