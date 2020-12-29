Pfizer, BioNTech To Supply European Union With 100 Mln Addl Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Tuesday that they will supply an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 Vaccine to the 27 European Union member states in 2021.

The announcement is a result of the European Commission's decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its advanced purchase agreement. The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the European Union to 300 million.

The European Commission last week granted a conditional marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, also known as BNT162b2, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, in individuals 16 years of age and older. The approval is valid in all 27 member states of the European Union.

On November 11, Pfizer and BioNTech said that they reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. The companies previously stated their potential to supply up to 1.3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021.

