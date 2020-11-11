Pfizer, BioNTech To Supply 200 Million Doses Of Their COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To EU - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 to European Union (EU) Member States.

The agreement also carries an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. The deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.

The vaccine doses for Europe will be produced in BioNTech's German manufacturing sites, as well as in Pfizer's manufacturing site in Belgium.

If the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate receives approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), then doses will be ordered by the EU Member States who have elected to receive the vaccine as part of this agreement.

This finalized supply agreement with the European Commission represents the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date.

