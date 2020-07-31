Pfizer, BioNTech to supply 120 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine to Japan

July 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O have agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their mRNA-based vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus in the first half of 2021, the companies said on Friday.

The companies said, assuming success of the vaccine in clinical studies, they are on track to seek regulatory review for the vaccine as early as October.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

