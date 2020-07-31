Pfizer, BioNTech To Supply 120 Mln Doses Of BNT162 MRNA-based SARS-CoV2 Vaccine Candidate To Japan

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Friday an agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan to supply 120 million doses of BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV2, subject to clinical success and regulatory approval, beginning in 2021.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses. As requested by the Government of Japan, deliveries of the vaccine candidate are planned for the first half of 2021.

The BNT162 program is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology and supported by Pfizer's global vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities.

The vaccine development program is evaluating at least four experimental vaccine candidates, each of which represents a unique combination of messenger RNA (mRNA) format and target antigen.

Recently, two of the companies' four investigational vaccine candidates - BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 - received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Assuming clinical success, Pfizer and BioNTech are on track to seek regulatory review for BNT162b2 as early as October 2020 and plan to supply up to 100 million doses worldwide by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

