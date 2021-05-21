Pfizer/BioNTech to Supply 1.8B More Doses of Comirnaty in EU

Pfizer PFE/BioNTech BNTX announced that the European Commission has signed a new agreement to purchase an additional 900 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, with an option to request up to an additional 900 million doses.

Until now, 600 million doses have already been committed to the EU through 2021.With this latest order, total doses ordered by the EU becomes 2.4 billion since the onset of the pandemic. The additional 900 million doses are expected to be delivered beginning December 2021 through 2023.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been riding high on the success of their two-shot vaccine for COVID-19, BNT162b2/Comirnaty. The vaccine was developed in record time and is now approved for emergency/temporary use in individuals 16 years of age and older in 91 countries worldwide. As of May 3, 2021, Pfizer/BioNTech had shipped approximately 430 million doses of the vaccine to 91 countries, bringing in significant revenues for BioNTech and Pfizer. In the United States, the companies have delivered more than 170 million doses.

Last week, the FDA expanded BNT162b2’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years old. Meanwhile, studies are ongoing to expand the authorization of BNT162b2 to additional population groups. The companies are also evaluating a potential booster dose and an updated version of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech have also initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) application with the FDA seeking full approval for BNT162b2. The companies will also request the FDA to grant a priority review to the BLA.

Pfizer’s stock has risen 9% this year so far compared with an increase of 6.7% for the industry.

BioNTech’s shares are up 149.9% this year so far against the industry’s decrease of 6.1%.

Other marketed COVID-19 vaccines are Moderna’s MRNA mRNA-1273, J&J’s JNJ single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while BioNTech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.