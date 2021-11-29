Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds- Washington Post

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE are expected to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few days to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for 16 and 17-year olds, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

