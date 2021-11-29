US Markets
Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds- Washington Post

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE are expected to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few days to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for 16 and 17-year olds, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

