Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting an application for use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to consider use of the vaccine in the same age group in the United States later this month.

