Pfizer, BioNTech Start Omicron-specific Vaccine Trial In Adults Aged 15 To 55

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) on Tuesday announced the initiation of a clinical trial to evaluate an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in adults 15 to 55 year of age.

The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine, the companies said in a release.

Pfizer And BioNTech further added that first participants enrolled in the study have received Omicron-based vaccine candidate as a two-dose primary series and as a booster dose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.