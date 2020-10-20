Pfizer, BioNTech start combined trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

The study will recruit 160 people aged 20 to 85, the companies said in a statement. They had earlier agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

