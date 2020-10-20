US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, BioNTech start combined trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

The study will recruit 160 people aged 20 to 85, the companies said in a statement. They had earlier agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular