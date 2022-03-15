US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, BioNtech seek U.S. regulators nod for second COVID booster for 65 yrs and older

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID vaccine for those aged 65 years and above, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;)) nL3N2VI4KH

March 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE have submitted an application to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID vaccine for those aged 65 years and above, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular