Pfizer, BioNtech seek U.S. regulators nod for second COVID booster for 65 yrs and older

March 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE have submitted an application to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID vaccine for those aged 65 years and above, the companies said on Tuesday.

