US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they have requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.

Adds background

April 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Friday they have requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.

In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds in a clinical trial.

Whether COVID-19 vaccines work and are safe to use on children is one of the big questions drugmakers are trying to answer. Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching "herd immunity" and taming the pandemic, according to experts.

The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities globally in the coming days.

The Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 16.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular