US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, Biontech seek Japan regulatory approval of COVID shot for young children

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PFIZER

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have sought approval from Japan's health ministry for use of their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged six months to four years, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE have sought approval from Japan's health ministry for use of their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged six months to four years, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The filing follows approval last month by U.S. regulators for Moderna Inc's MRNA.O two-dose vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech three-shot regimen for children in the same age group.

The majority of COVID vaccinations in Japan have used the Pfizer vaccine, authorised by regulators for children aged five to 11 in January.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular