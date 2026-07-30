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Pfizer-BioNTech Secures EU Marketing Authorisation For XFG-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine

July 30, 2026 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine formulation targeting the XFG variant, for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 6 months of age and older.

The adaptation is based on the recommendation from the Emergency Task Force (ETF) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to update COVID-19 vaccines to target the XFG variant.

The EC approval follows the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation from July 2026.

The marketing authorisation is valid in all 27 European Union Member States, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The companies have also submitted data for the updated COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities. The COVID-19 vaccines are based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology and were jointly developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Pfizer and BioNTech said that they have already initiated manufacturing of the monovalent XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine at risk to ensure supply readiness in expectation of the respiratory disease season, when the demand for COVID-19 vaccination is expected to increase. PFE has traded between $23.11 and $28.75 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $25.15, down 0.40%.

PFE is currently down 0.24% at $25.10 in the pre-market.

BNTX closed Wednesday's trade at $92.95, up 0.54%.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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