Pfizer, BioNTech Say EC Exercises Part Option For Over 200 Mln Addl. Doses Of COMIRNATY

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Monday an agreement has been reached with the European Commission (EC) and its member states to exercise an option to purchase more than 200 million additional doses of COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine. Contractual details are currently being finalized.

These 200 million optional doses are in addition to the 450 million doses already planned to be delivered in 2022 based on previously signed agreements. The number of doses to be delivered to the EC member states by the companies in 2022 will now total more than 650 million doses.

This order would also cover potential vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant without additional costs, if a variant vaccine is determined to be needed and subsequently authorized or approved.

Pfizer and BioNTech agreed in May to supply 900 million doses to the EC in 2022 and 2023, with option to request up to an additional 900 million doses.

COMIRNATY, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the U.S., the European Union, the U.K., Canada and other countries.

