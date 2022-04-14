US Markets
PFE

Pfizer/BioNTech say booster dose increases protection against Omicron in kids aged 5-11

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A third dose of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children aged between 5 and 11 years in a trial, the companies said on Thursday.

April 14 (Reuters) - A third dose of Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech's 22UAy.DE COVID vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children aged between 5 and 11 years in a trial, the companies said on Thursday.

Blood serum analysis of a few pediatric participants who received a booster dose in the study showed a 36-fold increase in Omicron neutralizing antibodies, the drugmakers said.

Neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain rose six-fold following the booster shot.

The mid-to-late stage study was testing the safety and immunogenicity of a 10 microgram booster dose in 140 healthy children aged 5 through 11 years.

Pfizer and its German partner said the data reinforces potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.

The companies plan to apply for Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose in the 5-11 age group in coming days, with additional submissions to global regulatory agencies including the European Medicines Agency to follow.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The agency at the time said it will weigh boosters for 5 to 11 year olds after more children receive two doses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), about 8 million children aged between 5 and 11 in the United States are fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular