Pfizer, BioNTech Report Favorable Neutralizing Antibody Response Of LP.8.1-adapted COMIRNATY Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported positive topline results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial cohort evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a 30-g dose of the LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COMIRNATY, or COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA, 2025-2026 Formula in adults aged 65 and older and in adults aged 18 through 64 with at least one underlying risk condition for severe COVID-19. The preliminary data showed a robust increase in neutralizing antibodies targeting the LP.8.1 sublineage of SARS-CoV-2 following vaccination.

The companies noted that the clinical findings reinforce pre-clinical data that supported the recent FDA approval of the LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine. The study was conducted to provide additional information about immunological effects of the vaccine and is not intended to replace the post marketing commitments requested by the FDA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.