Pfizer & BioNTech Report Encouraging Findings On Vaccine's Effectiveness In Neutralizing U.K. Strain

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said results from an in vitro study showed their COVID-19 vaccine elicited antibodies that neutralize pseudovirus bearing the SARS-CoV-2 U.K. strain spike protein in cell culture. The current in-vitro study investigated the full set of UK strain spike mutations.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are encouraged by these early in vitro study findings. The companies noted that further data are needed to monitor their COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 caused by new virus variants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.