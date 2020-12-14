Pfizer, BioNTech Report Data From German Phase 1/2 Trial With COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported additional data on neutralizing antibody and T cell responses from the phase 1/2 trial with BNT162b2 conducted in Germany. BNT162b2 is an investigational COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. The data confirmed previous findings from the U.S. trial demonstrating a good safety profile and robust induction of antibody responses with a longer follow-up period of 85 days. All 37 participants vaccinated with BNT162b2 showed newly generated spike protein-specific CD4+ T cell responses, and almost 92% of participants showed CD8+ T cell responses.

The ongoing phase 1/2 trial is being conducted in Germany in parallel to the phase 1/2/3 trial that started in the U.S. The German study evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of BNT162b2 in different dose cohorts (1 µg, 10 µg, 20 µg and 30 µg) with 11-12 participants per cohort.

