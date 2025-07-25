Markets
BNTX

Pfizer, BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine

July 25, 2025 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) Friday said that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization for the companies' LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY LP.8.1, for use in individuals 6 months of age and older.

The adaptation is based on the recommendation of the EMA's Emergency Task Force (ETF) to update COVID-19 vaccines to target the LP.8.1 variant for the 2025-2026 season.

Data showed that the LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine generated improved immune response against currently dominant and emerging SARS-CoV-2 lineages compared to 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine formulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.