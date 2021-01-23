Pfizer, BioNTech Reach Deal With COVAX For Up To 40 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech announced an advance purchase agreement with COVAX for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The doses will be delivered throughout 2021.

The companies expect to deliver the first doses in the first quarter of 2021.

COVAX is a global initiative coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income levels.

For the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment 92 countries, the companies will provide the vaccine to COVAX at a not-for-profit price, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.

