Pfizer, BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Program In Journal Nature

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Monday that pre-clinical data in non-human primate and mouse models from the companies's mRNA-based vaccine candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, for the prevention of COVID-19 were published in the journal Nature.

According to the companies, the preclinical data found immunization of rhesus macaques with either the BNT162b1 or BNT162b2 vaccine candidate elicited SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing geometric mean titers 8.2 to 18.2 times that of a SARS-CoV-2 convalescent human serum panel.

In addition, the vaccine candidates protected macaques from SARS-CoV-2 challenge, with BNT162b2 protecting the lower respiratory tract from the presence of viral RNA and with no evidence of disease enhancement. In mice, one intramuscular dose of either vaccine candidate elicited a dose-dependent antibody response with high virus-entry inhibition titers and strong TH1 CD4+ and IFNg + CD8+ T-cell responses.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.

