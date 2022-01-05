Pfizer, BioNTech Join To Develop MRNA-based Vaccine Against Shingles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced a research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. The companies will leverage an antigen technology identified by Pfizer's scientists and BioNTech's mRNA platform technology used in the companies' COVID-19 vaccine. Clinical trials are planned to start in the second half of 2022.

Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225 million in upfront payments, including a cash payment of $75 million and an equity investment of $150 million. BioNTech is eligible to receive future regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $200 million. BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million for the antigen technology.

Pfizer will have rights to commercialize the potential vaccine on a global basis, with the exception of Germany, Turkey and certain developing countries where BioNTech will have commercialization rights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.