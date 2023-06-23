News & Insights

Pfizer/BioNTech initiate application with EU regulator for updated COVID vaccine

June 23, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE said on Friday they have initiated an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorization of updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Earlier in June, Europe's medicine regulators backed the World Health Organization's recommendation to update the antigen composition of COVID shots to target one of the currently dominant XBB variants ahead of the upcoming autumn vaccination campaign.

Pfizer/BioNTech said they expect to be ready to ship XBB.1.5-adapted monovalent vaccines to member states of the European Union immediately following regulatory approval.

The companies added they also plan to file an application with the U.S. drug regulator in the coming days.

Moderna MRNA.O said on Thursday it had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting XBB.1.5.

