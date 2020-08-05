Pfizer, BioNTech in deal with Canada to supply COVID vaccine hopeful

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday secured supplies of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O22UAy.F for delivery in 2021 if the compound wins regulatory approval.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement, but added that the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.