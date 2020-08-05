US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, BioNTech in deal with Canada to supply COVID vaccine hopeful

Contributor
Ludwig Burger. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Canada on Wednesday secured supplies of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech for delivery in 2021 if the compound wins regulatory approval.

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday secured supplies of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O22UAy.F for delivery in 2021 if the compound wins regulatory approval.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement, but added that the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular