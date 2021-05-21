US Markets
Pfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and BionTech 22UAy.DE have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.

"We are currently still evaluating this," said a BioNTech spokeswoman.

A Pfizer spokesman said he could not yet provide that information.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)

