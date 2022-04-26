Pfizer, BioNTech file for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shot for children

April 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Tuesday that they had submitted an application to the U.S. health regulator for the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 booster shot among children 5 to 11 years of age.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.