Pfizer, BioNTech file for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shot for children

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Tuesday that they had submitted an application to the U.S. health regulator for the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 booster shot among children 5 to 11 years of age.

