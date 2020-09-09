Pfizer, BioNTech Enter Contract Negotiations With EU To Supply SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said they had concluded exploratory talks with the European Commission for a proposed supply of 200 million doses of investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 to EU Member States, with an option for further 100 million doses. The companies will now enter into contract negotiations with the European Commission. Deliveries would be starting by the end of 2020, the companies noted.

Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer, said: "We have activated our supply chain, most importantly our site in Belgium, and are starting to manufacture so that our vaccine would be available as soon as possible, if our clinical trials prove successful and regulatory approval is granted."

