Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

Michael Erman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11 year olds, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.

Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90% efficacy.

Outside advisors to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to vote on whether to recommend that the agency approve the vaccine for that age group.

