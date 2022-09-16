Markets
BNTX

Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended For Full Approval In EU

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended converting the conditional Marketing Authorization (cMA) for their COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY to Full Marketing Authorization for all authorized indications and formulations.

The recommendation applies to all indications and formulations in the European Union, including COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.4-5 and COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 bivalent vaccines.

The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is soon expected to make a final decision.

In a separate action, the CHMP also recommended approval for COMIRNATY as a 10-microgram booster (third) dose given at least six months after completion of a primary series for children 5 through 11 years of age. COMIRNATY 10- microgram was authorized in the EU in November 2021 as a two-dose primary series for children 5 through 11 years of age.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTXPFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular