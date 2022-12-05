US Markets
PFE

Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 05, 2022 — 06:34 pm EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE fired back at Moderna Inc MRNA.O with counterclaims in a patent lawsuit in Boston federal court on Monday over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.

Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany. All three companies are also embroiled in U.S. patent disputes with other companies over the vaccines.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Monday filing.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine made over $26.4 billion for the New York-based company in the first nine months of 2022, while Moderna sold over $13.5 billion worth of its COVID vaccine over the same period, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by David Bario and Matthew Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.