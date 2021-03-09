US Markets
BNTX

Pfizer, BioNTech can raise capacity to 3 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses next year - Bloomberg News

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BioNTech SE could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with partner Pfizer Inc next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with the German company's chief executive officer.

While BioNTech could increase manufacturing capacity in principle, it depends on demand and factors such as requirement of additional boost to vaccinations, CEO Ugur Sahin told Bloomberg News. (https://bloom.bg/3enSGMp)

Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER VACCINE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

