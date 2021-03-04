US Markets
Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine data encouraging - WHO

Alistair Smout Reuters
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Recent data on COVID-19 vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca shots are encouraging, the European regional adviser to the World Health Organization told reporters on Thursday.

The data may lead the WHO to review recommendations on dosing intervals, Siddhartha Datta said.

