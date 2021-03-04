Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine data encouraging - WHO

March 4 (Reuters) - Recent data on COVID-19 vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAg.DE and AstraZeneca AZN.L shots are encouraging, the European regional adviser to the World Health Organization told reporters on Thursday.

The data may lead the WHO to review recommendations on dosing intervals, Siddhartha Datta said.

