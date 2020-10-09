Pfizer, BioNTech applies to Health Canada for rolling approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F said on Friday they have started a rolling submission to Health Canada for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies said under the rolling submission they would submit safety and efficacy data from trial of their COVID-19 vaccine to Canada's health ministry as and when it becomes available.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.