Pfizer, BioNTech applies to Health Canada for rolling approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F said on Friday they have started a rolling submission to Health Canada for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies said under the rolling submission they would submit safety and efficacy data from trial of their COVID-19 vaccine to Canada's health ministry as and when it becomes available.

