Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Top-line Results In Phase 3 Trial Of MRNA-based Combination Vaccine

August 16, 2024 — 11:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Friday top-line results from their Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the companies' combined mRNA vaccine candidate against influenza and COVID-19 in healthy individuals 18-64 years of age.

The combination candidate consists of Pfizer's mRNA-based influenza vaccine candidate with the companies' licensed COVID-19 vaccine.

The Phase 3 trial measured two primary immunogenicity objectives (immunogenicity against SARS-CoV-2 as well as immunogenicity against influenza A and B), of which one was met.

In a separate Phase 2 trial, Pfizer evaluated trivalent influenza mRNA standalone vaccine candidates which demonstrated robust immunogenicity in individuals 18-64 years of age.

The companies are evaluating adjustments to the combination vaccine candidate aimed at improving immune responses against influenza B and will discuss next steps with health authorities.

