Pfizer & BioNTech Agree With U.S. Government To Supply 100 Mln Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced a second agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine. This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the U.S. to 200 million. The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses.

The companies anticipate to deliver the full 200 million doses to Operation Warp Speed by July 31, 2021. The companies will deliver at least 70 million of the additional doses by June 30, 2021, with the remaining 30 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021.

The U.S. government has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.

