Pfizer, BioNTech Agree To Supply Additional 200 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To EU
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced an agreement with the European Commission to supply an additional 200 million doses of COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 Vaccine. The additional 200 million doses are anticipated to be delivered in 2021, with an estimated 75 million to be supplied in the second quarter.

Pfizer said the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU member states by the end of 2021 is now 500 million, with the potential to increase to 600 million based on the option granted in the new agreement.

Globally, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to manufacture approximately two billion doses in total by the end of 2021.

