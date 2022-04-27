Markets
Pfizer-Biohaven Get EU's Marketing Authorization For VYDURA For Migraine Treatment

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) on Wednesday said European Commission has granted marketing authorization for VYDURA for the treatment as well as prevention of migraine.

VYDURA is the only medicine approved for both acute and prophylactic treatment of migraine in the European Union.

The EC approval will be valid for all 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, the companies said.

VYDURA is under review with UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the approval is expected shortly.

