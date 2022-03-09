Pfizer Begins Phase 2/3 Study Of COVID-19 Oral Treatment In Pediatric Participants

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday that it has initiated a Phase 2/3 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of the company's Paxlovid in non-hospitalized, symptomatic, pediatric participants with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are at risk of progression to severe disease.

The Phase 2/3 trial is an open-label, multi-center, single-arm study in approximately 140 pediatric participants under 18 years of age. Initial enrollment features two cohorts; Cohort 1 includes participants aged 6 to 17 weighing at least 40 kg, and Cohort 2 includes those aged 6 to 17 weighing more than 20 kg and less than 40 kg.

The company noted that participants enrolled in Cohort 1 will receive Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 300 mg/100 mg) orally twice daily for five days (10 doses total), the current authorized dosing for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg.

Participants enrolled in Cohort 2 will receive Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 150 mg/100 mg) orally twice daily for five days (10 doses total).

In addition, Pfizer said it is working to develop an age-appropriate formulation for three additional planned cohorts of younger than 6 years old and will enroll the trial to include these younger age groups as data from Cohorts 1 and 2 and the new formulation are available.

According to the company, data from the Phase 2/3 study of non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19 showed Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) from any cause compared to placebo, with no deaths observed in the treatment group. Treatment-emergent adverse events were comparable between Paxlovid (23%) and placebo (24%), most of which were mild in intensity.

Paxlovid is currently authorized under U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization in both high-risk adult and high-risk pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.