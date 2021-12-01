US Markets
PFE

Pfizer begins application for Canada's approval of COVID-19 pill

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started the real-time submission of its application seeking Health Canada's approval of its oral COVID-19 antiviral drug candidate.

Adds details on the drug

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday it had started the real-time submission of its application seeking Health Canada's approval of its oral COVID-19 antiviral drug candidate.

The pill, PF-07321332, is designed to block a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply.

The move comes after the Canadian government announced on Tuesday that it was in advanced talks with Pfizer and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N regarding a purchase agreement for their COVID-19 antiviral drugs, as the country attempts to control the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The country has identified seven people with the new variant as of Nov. 30.

The drugmaker last month submitted its application seeking U.S. authorization of the experimental pill, which was shown to cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89% in a clinical trial.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRK

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular