News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset COVID products slump

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details, shares

May 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines helped offset the impact from declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

The drugmaker is under pressure to spend the windfall gains from strong demand for its COVID products during the pandemic to mitigate a looming patent cliff for some of its top drugs, as well as a steep decline in COVID-related sales.

Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its COVID products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.

Sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, came in at $7.1 billion for the quarter.

Sales from its family of pneumococcal vaccines were $1.59 billion for the quarter, slightly above estimates of $1.58 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.