Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in under-5 kids

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DEsaid on Monday they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.