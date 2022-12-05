US Markets
Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in under-5 kids

December 05, 2022 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DEsaid on Monday they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years.

