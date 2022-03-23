Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results For Phase 3 Study Of Etrasimod For Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday positive topline results from a Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

In the study, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12 as compared with placebo. Statistically significant improvements were achieved in all key secondary endpoints in the trial as well. The safety profile was consistent with previous Phase 2 studies.

The global phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, also known as ELEVATE 12, enrolled 354 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or JAK therapy. Participants received etrasimod 2mg once daily.

Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which was recently acquired by Pfizer.

