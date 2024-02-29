News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Pfizer Announces Positive Data For Abrysvo Vaccine Against Syncytial Virus In Older Adults

February 29, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday announced positive efficacy and safety data for Abrysvo vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in adults 60 years of age and older through two full RSV seasons.

The company said no new adverse events were reported through the second RSV season.

According to Pfizer, the new data indicate broad and durable protection against both types of RSV that cause disease, RSV A and RSV B.

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness that can affect the lungs and breathing passages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.