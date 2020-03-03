Pfizer Announces Plan to Identify a Possible Coronavirus Treatment

Following a meeting on Monday at the White House, the company announced a program to screen antiviral drugs in its pipeline to determine whether they could be effective against the new coronavirus.

Following a meeting on Monday at the White House, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced a program to screen antiviral drugs in its development pipeline to determine whether they could be effective against the new coronavirus.

“At Pfizer, we believe the best approach to address Covid-19 is to bring together the resources and know-how from across the pharmaceutical industry to rapidly develop and deliver vaccines and therapeutics,” the company’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said. “We are happy to volunteer our expertise and resources to aid the development and delivery of possible solutions.”

While major names in the pharmaceutical industry, including large vaccine makers such as Pfizer (ticker: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), were initially slow to initiate coronavirus programs, that has changed in recent days.

GlaxoSmithKline said last week it would work with a China-based biotech that is developing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Sanofi (SNY) said in late February that it was working with the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop its own vaccine.

In its Monday evening statement, Pfizer said it had contracted with a third party to screen a set of experimental Pfizer antivirals for activity against Covid-19. Pfizer expects results by the end of the month, and said if the process is successful, the company could begin testing a drug in humans by the end of the year.

That would put Pfizer behind Gilead Sciences (GILD), which is already testing its antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for Covid-19 in a handful of trials in Asian countries. Gilead shares have risen and fallen on the news, and are now up 15.2% this year. AbbVie (ABBV), meanwhile, has donated doses of an HIV treatment, Kaletra/Aluvia, to Chinese health authorities to use as an experimental treatment option in patients with the coronavirus, and to use in clinical trials.

Pfizer’s announcement came after a White House meeting between pharmaceutical executives and President Trump and other senior officials. Top executives from Gilead, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Moderna (MRNA), and GlaxoSmithKline were present, alongside other drug company representatives.

Shares of Pfizer were up 0.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%.

