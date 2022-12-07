Pfizer Announces FDA Priority Review For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA accepted for priority review a Biologics License Application for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF for the prevention of RSV disease in older adults. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA on the RSVpreF application is in May 2023. The regulatory submission is supported by results of the phase 3 clinical trial RENOIR.

"With no RSV vaccines currently available, older adults remain at-risk for RSV disease and potential severe outcomes, including serious respiratory symptoms, hospitalization, and in some cases, even death," said Annaliesa Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer.

