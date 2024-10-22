Pfizer announces FDA approval of Abrysvo

Pfizer (PFE) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Abrysvo, the company’s bivalent RSV prefusion F vaccine, for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 18 through 59 years of age who are at increased risk for LRTD caused by RSV. Abrysvo now offers the broadest RSV vaccine indication for adults, which previously included those 60 years and older. Additionally, it remains the only RSV immunization approved for pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks of gestation to protect infants from birth up to 6 months of age.

