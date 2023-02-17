Pfizer and Valneva discontinue some trials on vaccine against Lyme disease

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drugs giant Pfizer PFE.N and vaccine company Valneva VLS.PA have decided to end trials on a significant percentage of participants in the United States who had been used as the companies work on a vaccine product to tackle Lyme disease.

Pfizer and Valneva said in a joint statement on Friday that they were ending those trials due to "violations of Good Clinical Practice (GCP) at certain clinical trial sites run by a third-party clinical trial site operator."

"The discontinuation of these participants was not due to any safety concerns with the investigational vaccine and was not prompted by a participant-reported adverse event," Pfizer and Valneva said in their statement.

